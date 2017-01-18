How to help Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker's family

Memorial grows for Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker, who was killed during a standoff on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Monica Hernandez, WFAA)

Many people have asked WFAA how they can help the family of Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker, who leaves behind a wife and four children after he was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 17.

Courtesy-- Little Elm Police Department

Here's a list of places where you can donate to his family:

Jerry Walker Fund

Mail donation made out to the "Jerry Walker Fund" to Capital One Bank - Little Elm Branch, Attention: Theresa Rocha, 2821 E. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm.

You can also donate by calling (214) 544-4832.

Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA)

100 percent of all money given to the largest law enforcement association in Texas will go to Det. Jerry Walker's family. Go here to donate.

Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas

This group gives monetary support to the families of fallen first responders. Go here to donate.

GoFundMe page for Det. Jerry Walker

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Walker Family via Outlaw Bootcamp in Little Elm. Funds raised via the page will be given to the family's fund at Capital One Bank.

Go here to donate.

Candlelight Vigil

If you can't donate money but want to honor Det. Walker, a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Little Elm Park.

(© 2017 WFAA)