Football game canceled after Lake Dallas Middle School bus accident

DENTON - The Lake Dallas 7th grade football team was involved in an accident early Tuesday night after a driver of a car crossed the center line on US 380 and struck their bus head-on in Denton near Mayhill Road.



The driver that struck the bus was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. One student aboard the bus complained of minor neck pain, but didn't equire immediate treatment at the scene and was released to his parents.

The Lake Dallas 7th grade game against Braswell was cancelled and the team returned to Lake Dallas Middle School.



Denton police are investigating what caused the car that hit the bus to cross the center line.

