Bus routes disrupted Wednesday after Little Elm standoff

Schools are no longer on lockdown in Little Elm. But police say school buses will not be allowed inside Lakes of Little Elm Wednesday morning after Tuesday's standoff which left a police officer and the suspect who shot him dead.
The following students will be picked up outside the Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership at 300 Lobo Lane at normal pickup times:
- Brent students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride bus #22
- Prestwick students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride bus #42
- LEHS students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride bus #22
- Other students residing in Lakes of Little Elm who ride buses #15 and #30
