Body found in Denton landfill

DENTON -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a landfill in Denton.

An employee discovered the body after dumping recyclables Monday afternoon at the landfill, which is located in the 1500 block of South Mayhill Road, police said.

Investigators are trying to figure out whether the body came in the employee's truck, or if it was already at the landfill.

No description of the body has been released.

