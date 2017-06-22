Demolition to begin at Valley View

Valley View (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - Valley View Mall was one of the city's hottest properties back in the 80's and 90's, but things have changed.



A mall so many of us remember as children is being demolished on Friday.



A mixed-used development will go in its place, including a park, offices, restaurants and a movie theater. The project is called "Dallas Midtown" and our partners at the business journal got an early look. It's set to open in about two years.

