Demolition to begin at Valley View

WFAA 6:37 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

DALLAS - Valley View Mall was one of the city's hottest properties back in the 80's and 90's, but things have changed. 

A mall so many of us remember as children is being demolished on Friday.

A mixed-used development will go in its place, including a park, offices, restaurants and a movie theater. The project is called "Dallas Midtown" and our partners at the business journal got an early look. It's set to open in about two years.

 

