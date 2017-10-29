WFAA
Demi Lovato shows off Selena Halloween costume

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 10:15 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

Pop star Demi Lovato took to social media Saturday evening to show off her Halloween costume this year. 

Dressed in a purple jumpsuit with red lipstick and bangs, Lovato captured the look of late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla. 

Lovato posted several photos to her Snapchat account, showing off the look made complete with hoop earrings, long white fingernails, and black high heels.

The star and her costume quickly caught the attention and approval of fans on Twitter

