Demi Lovato shows off Selena Halloween costume

From Demi Lovato's Snapchat account.

Pop star Demi Lovato took to social media Saturday evening to show off her Halloween costume this year.

Dressed in a purple jumpsuit with red lipstick and bangs, Lovato captured the look of late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla.

Lovato posted several photos to her Snapchat account, showing off the look made complete with hoop earrings, long white fingernails, and black high heels.

The star and her costume quickly caught the attention and approval of fans on Twitter.

We'll be dreaming of this tonight: Demi Lovato just honored Selena Quintanilla with an epic Halloween costume: https://t.co/KGOpnbdcnl pic.twitter.com/ZXbNy8zw36 — E! News (@enews) October 29, 2017

Everybody needs to appreciate Demi Lovato dressed as Selena Quintanilla. pic.twitter.com/Zfuirwv0jL — John. (@starboyz1) October 29, 2017

Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla last night for an Halloween party pic.twitter.com/rS3MrCy74n — Demi Lovato Army (@LovatoArmyUS) October 29, 2017

Demi Lovato shows plenty of cleavage in spot-on Selena Quintanilla costume: Pics! https://t.co/vZHHLwr0as pic.twitter.com/4fIFTJOJiV — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 29, 2017

I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me other wise. pic.twitter.com/4LD9PNxqVl — ‏ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017

© 2017 KENS-TV