Delta by Marriott Hotel to be built in Allen's Watters Creek

Rendering of Watters Creek Hotel in Allen (Photo: City of Allen, Custom)

ALLEN -- Allen has another reason for visitors to come swarming in. The City of Allen announced a construction plan of the Watters Creek Hotel and Convention Center.



The four-star, full-service Delta by Marriott Hotel will open in 2018. Construction will begin later this month, according to the city.



The project will be one of the largest facilities of its kind in North Texas with 300 guest rooms, 1,000 parking spaces, and 90,000 square feet of convention, ballroom and meeting space. It is estimated to cost $91 million.

“This convention center is truly a unique asset for the north Dallas suburbs,” said Allen Mayor Stephen Terrell. “The sheer size of the convention space opens the door for significant conferences and propels Allen to a whole new level as a destination for business and tourism.”

Watters Creek has become a go-to-spot for family fun.



“The new convention center and hotel will allow Allen to compete on a regional level to host larger meetings, sporting events, trade shows and conferences, which will generate sales revenue and tax dollars that benefit our entire community,” said Karen Cromwell, Director of the Allen Convention & Visitors Bureau.



Guests can expect to see guest rooms with fresh, modern designs with a gold and white palette and natural wood finishes. It will have their own signature restaurant, a grab-and-go café, lively lobby bar and outdoor entertainment courtyard. It also includes a swimming pool and fitness center.

The City of Allen, Allen Economic Development Corporation and Allen Community Development Corporation are also investing in the project.

