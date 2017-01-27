Decatur police officer injured in accident

Photo: Joe Duty/ Wise County Messenger (Photo: JOE DUTY)

A Decatur police officer was air lifted to a local hospital after his parked patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 81/287 Thursday.

Department of Public Safety Trooper, Carson Bening said that Officer Matthew Roberts was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 in Decatur, just past W. Ford St., when a tractor-trailer traveling south moved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and rear-ended Robert’s patrol vehicle.

The wreck occurred around 11:30 p.m. when Roberts’ Chevrolet Tahoe came to rest upside down off the highway.

The tractor-trailer drove off the highway less than a quarter-mile further southbound, coming to rest next to the parking lot of Americas Best Value Inn. Roberts was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam 68 to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated and released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the Wise Health System main campus with no visible injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam 68 and Decatur police and fire departments responded to the incident and it is still under investigation.

