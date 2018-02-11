WFAA
Hundreds gather for fallen Richardson officer's vigil

A vigil was being held Sunday night in honor of David Sherrard, the first Richardson officer killed in the line of duty. WFAA

WFAA.com , WFAA 6:15 PM. CST February 11, 2018

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Hundreds of community members gathered at the Richardson Civic Center Sunday night for a vigil for fallen officer David Sherrard.

Sherrard became the first Richardson police officer gunned down in the line of duty when he was fatally shot before a standoff at the Breckinridge Point Apartments.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Watermark church in Dallas. A public visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

