Hundreds gather for fallen Richardson officer's vigil

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Hundreds of community members gathered at the Richardson Civic Center Sunday night for a vigil for fallen officer David Sherrard.
Sherrard became the first Richardson police officer gunned down in the line of duty when he was fatally shot before a standoff at the Breckinridge Point Apartments.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Watermark church in Dallas. A public visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
