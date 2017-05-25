DART planning to raise bus and rail fares

DART (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- If you ride DART every day, you could be paying more to ride the train and bus by next fall.

One change includes phasing out two-hour passes.Instead, riders would use an a.m. and p.m. pass. It will let riders travel from midnight-to-noon or noon-to-midnight pass. It would cost $2.50 and go up to $3 by August 2018. Monthly passes would go up from $80 to $96.

There are two public meetings Thursday night to talk about the proposed changes. Community meetings on the proposals start at 6:30 p.m. One is located at Addison Town Hall at 5300 Belt Line Rd., in Addison. Another is at Rowlett City Hall at 4000 Main St. in Rowlett.

Click here for community meeting dates and times.

© 2017 WFAA-TV