Dallas woman faces 7-Eleven attacker in court

A repeat violent offender received a 5-year prison sentence Wednesday for a random attack on a Dallas woman last summer at a 7-Eleven store.

Laura Ostteen said she traveled to the Dallas County criminal courts building to make sure her attacker saw her in person again and to make sure he is unable to attack anyone else.

"I was worried he would get a slap on the wrist for this," Ostteen said.

Ostteen was going for an early morning milk run on August 21 when she says a man approached her and another customer demanding money.

"He kept getting closer to me, and I went into panic mode and I said, 'Get away from me,'" Ostteen told News 8 in August. "I'm looking over to do the transaction with the cashier and he punches me in the eye and nose area."

The attack left her bloodied with a broken nose. A friend who was with her flagged down a police officer who arrested the suspect minutes later.

Juan Carlos Padilla, 28, was charged with felony aggravated assault, his sixth violent crime arrest since 2007.

On Wednesday, a Dallas County judge considered his prior record and sentenced him to five years in prison.

Ostteen then had a chance to deliver a victim impact statement that ended up not being about her at all.

“I hope that you get help, and I hope that treatment works,” Ostteen told her attacker.

Afterwards, she said hopes his time incarcerated can be somewhat rehabilitative.

“I just didn’t want him to be harboring a bunch of resentment towards me, so we don’t have any extreme situation in the future – because – let’s face it – when you get punched in the face at a 7-Eleven for no reason you might get a little paranoid,” Ostteen said.

