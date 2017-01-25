Dallas special needs child walks away from school

DALLAS -- Recess at Stults Road Elementary was anything but business as usual on Wednesday. One day after a child with special needs wandered from campus, staffers are going through additional training.



“I noticed this young man walking down the street, by himself, he looked way too young to be walking alone,” said Jason Caswell, who lives nearby.



Caswell said he was heading to run errands when he saw a boy between five and six-years-old roaming the street several blocks away from the school.



“It seemed like he felt lost,” Caswell explained. “He kind of smacked himself in the head, and kind of made noises…upset noises.”



The concerned neighbor, a father himself, says he was worried for the boy’s safety and had to do something.



“He walked into the middle of the street, almost got hit by a car. Didn’t seem like he really knew where he was.”



Caswell says he called out to a couple of neighbors hoping they could help find the boy’s family. The group quickly called 911.



“When we contacted the police, they didn’t know that a child was missing,” Caswell said. “When we contacted the school, it didn’t seem like it was that big of a deal.”



Richardson Independent School District confirms the child managed to open a gate in campus playground designated for students with special needs. They say the child was gone for approximately 20 minutes.



Richardson ISD’s Communication’s Director Tim Clark said, “RISD’s safety & security were in route and we were in the process of contacting Dallas Police when the neighbor called and found the child about two blocked away.”



Clark says administrators spoke with the child’s family. The School District is now investigating and working to reducue the risk of something similar happening.



Clark said, The District has a team at the school…evaluating and still gathering information about what exactly happened, and where the break down occurred. They are looking at the fence. They are looking at the procedures.”



For now, Caswell says he is just glad the child is okay.

