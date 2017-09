Sept. 1, 2017: A Dallas County Schools school bus caught fire near Interstate 635 and Forest Lane in northern Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

A Dallas County Schools school bus caught fire Friday afternoon on the Interstate 635 service road near Forest Lane in northern Dallas.

Dallas police sources told WFAA there were no children on the bus. The driver was believed to be OK.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

RAW: School bus catches fire on Dallas highway

This story will be updated.

