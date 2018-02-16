Dallas ISD students get free tickets to 'Black Panther'

LANCASTER, TEXAS - On Friday, 662 students from Dallas ISD walked the red carpet and got a chance to see Marvel’s Black Panther movie for free.

The event was spearheaded by Dallas Judge Andrea Martin, Judge Kim Cooks and several other black female attorneys.

“It takes a village to raise a child, so I called Dallas ISD and asked if we could pay for students and staff to see the movie,” said Judge Martin.

The students were selected from D.A. Hulcy Middle School. Dallas County school buses transported the children to the Cinemark Theatre in Lancaster.

A fathers’ group called Black2Life played African drums to set the tone of Wakanda, a fictional African nation in the film.

“We see images that don’t make us look good all the time,” said Judge Martin. “This gives our children an opportunity to see a black man and black women in Africa living a technologically advanced life.”

Judge Kim Cooks said the movie also sends a strong message of empowerment for young women.

“I think it’s empowering women because it’s reachable for young girls, and we’re empowering them on several different platforms,” she said. “We want them to know that they can be a community leader and defy all odds.”

