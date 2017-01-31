Dallas ISD considers expanding Pre-K programs in southern Dallas

DALLAS -- Parents looking to enroll their children in school as early as three-years-old may get a greater window of opportunity to make that happen in the Fall.

Dallas Independent School District is looking to expand early access and tuition-based Pre-Kindergarten classes in southern Dallas.

At H.I. Holland at Lisbon Elementary School, three-year-olds are tackling lessons and building a foundation for success.

“They learn basic concepts,” said Principal Keishla Wylie, “Alphabets, numbers, mathematical concepts.”

This school year has been a busy one according to Wylie. It is the first year H.I. Holland’s campus has been educating students as young as three in its Pre-K program.

A push to expand early access to Pre-K could include the campus and others in southern Dallas.

Wylie said, “It reaches the young learner at an early age. It provides a nurturing environment, and an environment of stability for education, so that’s an awesome opportunity Dallas ISD is providing to families to bring their students in.”

Administrators say Dallas ISD is also fine-tuning a plan to offer tuition based Pre-K at the high performing campus in the Fall. It would be a first for southern Dallas, according to Nakia Douglas, the Executive Director of the South Oak Cliff feeder pattern.

Douglas explained, “This tuition based program, first and foremost, addresses a need we see in the lives of our students, also addresses the needs and the wants of the community.”

Tuition-based Pre-K and early access could be game changers in a community that has been losing students to Charter schools and schools outside the District.

Plans are already in the works for a Pre-K building expansion at H.I. Holland.

Dallas ISD is still working to fine-tune details about the tuition based and expanded Pre-K programs. Administrators say the moves are all about providing families options and access.

