Dallas firefighter sustains non-life threatening injuries when fire truck overturns

The incident happened in south Dallas near West Ledbetter Drive and Parkwood Drive. The fire truck rolled over onto its side while on the way to a fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

DALLAS — A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire engine overturned Friday.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. There was no other information immediately available.

Part of Ledbetter is shut down at Parkwood as crews respond to a fire truck that flipped #wfaa pic.twitter.com/4LX9CXYQt7 — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) June 3, 2017

