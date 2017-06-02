WFAA
Dallas firefighter sustains non-life threatening injuries when fire truck overturns

WFAA 8:55 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

DALLAS — A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire engine overturned Friday.

The incident happened in south Dallas near West Ledbetter Drive and Parkwood Drive.  The fire truck rolled over onto its side while on the way to a fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.  There was no other information immediately available.

