Dallas Diocese events set to welcome new bishop

DALLAS -- Services and celebrations over the next two days will help welcome and install a new bishop over the Diocese of Dallas.

The traditional rites of introducing bishop will take place on Wednesday night at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe before the official installation on Thursday.

Bishop Edward Burns will use a mallet to knock on the cathedral’s doors at 7 p.m., prompting the doors to open and symbolically welcome the new Chief Shepherd as part of the Solemn Vespers Service. Hundreds of priests, deacons, and cardinals from across the country will be part of the service and installation events which took two months to plan.

“This is a very significant event in the history of the Diocese, the life of the Catholic community and the entire community, because the catholic church reaches out to all people,” said Deacon John O’Leary.

Burns, 59, arrives in Dallas from the Diocese of Juneau, Alaska. He's originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He replaces Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who left Dallas for Rome in October after being appointed by the Pope for a position at the Vatican.

Though he will take part in the rituals Wednesday night, Burns will not officially be installed as bishop until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

There are 1.3 million members of the Catholic Church in Dallas. The cathedral is expected to be filled with clergyman and church members, so an overflow room has been set up for those who want to take part in the services.

