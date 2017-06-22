Dallas developer Scott Beck to begin Valley View Center demolition this week

DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL -- Dallas-based developer Scott Beck plans to begin demolition of the aged Valley View Center mall with an official ceremony, which will spark a new mixed-use development within the city-designated Dallas Midtown district.

Beck, president of Dallas-based Beck Ventures, had hoped to begin the demolition of the decaying North Dallas mall sooner, but was delayed, in part, by the form-based zoning code.

The new code helps govern the zoning of the 40-block, 430-acre Dallas Midtown site that is earmarked for redevelopment in the area bounded by the Dallas North Tollway, LBJ Expressway, Spring Valley Road and Montfort Road in North Dallas.

The Valley View Center demolition will begin with an official ceremony on Friday, June 23 at 9:30 a.m., which will be open to the public. The beginning of the mall's demolition makes way for Beck's $4 billion reimagined Dallas Midtown project.

Beck has hired Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition to oversee the demolition of the mall. The firm has already begun scrapping the former Macy's store to make way for a new office and retail project.

Other projects in the Dallas Midtown district are underway through demolition of existing facilities and new ground-up office and retail development.

Recently, Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) placed its longtime headquarters along LBJ Expressway on the market for a buyer interested in an office building and developable land in the corridor.

The Chili's-parent firm plans to move into its new Cypress Waters headquarters building in spring 2019 upon completion of the development.



