Dallas CrossFit gym raises money for animal rescue SPCA

(Photo: Hannah Davis, WFAA)

DALLAS -- There is an unwritten rule in the CrossFit world -- the people love their dogs. You can see that love on full display at Tiger's Den CrossFit, where gym members are allowed to bring man's best friend to class. Coach Cristine Davis says it's not rare to see a handful of hounds during any given day.

"It's well known we're dog lovers here, so we thought what better way to support them than to donate to the SPCA," Davis said.

On Saturday, Tiger's Den hosted an all-day team competition called "Gains and Giving." This was the first year for the event, and the gym hopes to raise money for a different charity every year. This year they started with the SPCA.

"We don't know the total yet, but we're excited to help buy doggy beds and leashes and anything they need," Davis said.

Participants ranged in age, gender and background. Men in their 50s competed next to guys in their early 20s and women made up nearly half of the roster. Competitor Nick Blasco took third in Saturday's team competition and says CrossFit is an excellent workout but calls it an even better community.

"It's a great energy here. People want to improve themselves and each other and you can just feel it. And any place that welcomes dogs is good in my book," Blasco said.

When asked about the connection between CrossFit and animal lovers participants say the answer is easy.

"CrossFit rocks," Davis said "and so do animals."

Copyright 2016 WFAA