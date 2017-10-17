Woman killed, husband injured after being T-boned by drunk driver

DALLAS -- A wife was killed and her husband was injured after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car in East Dallas.
Police say at about 11 p.m. Monday, a man driving a Volvo was going north on Buckner Boulevard near Garland Road when he T-boned a Toyota Avalon.
A 62-year-old man, who was driving the Avalon, and his 56-year-old wife, identified as Miny Paulson, were taken to the hospital. Paulson died a short time later.
When the Avalon was hit, it spun and hit another car with two people inside. They were treated at the scene and released.
The Volvo driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
