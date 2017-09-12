Woman found dead in Dallas home

DALLAS - Police are investigating a possible home invasion where a woman was killed.

Police say at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman’s husband came home to check on her because she was not answering her phone. He later found her dead, police say.

Family members say they believe she may have been dead for hours while woman's two-year-old son was inside the home.

There are cameras inside and outside of the home that detectives are trying to access.

Dallas police are trying to determine if the case is related to other home invasions that happened Monday morning. The other home invasions happened close to each other. The first robbery took place in the 2900 block of Britton Avenue at 6:45 a.m., the second at 7:45 a.m. on Frio Avenue, and a third at 8:15 a.m. in 1500 block of Maywood Avenue.

Sources say the suspects descriptions are similar. Police did not release any information on the home invasions or warn the public.



