Woman dies in car, suspect steals her credit card

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police need your help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a credit card from a woman who died of natural causes in her car at a DART station parking lot.

Carrollton police released surveillance video of a woman using the victim's credit card.

According to police, a 70-year-old Lewisville woman died of natural causes at the North Carrollton/Frankford DART station on New Year's Eve. Police said she was on the way to visit her terminally ill husband at the VA Hospital in Dallas when she died.



Detectives believe someone stole her credit card out of her bag sometime before friends discovered her body at 4:30 p.m. The stolen card was used later that day in Dallas at the Food Land at 8411 Lake June Rd., and then next door at the Always Dollar “$1 Mart”, where she's seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact Carrollton Police at 972-466-3333, or send tips to CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

