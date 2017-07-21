Woman, 63, killed in Grand Prairie crash

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Police are investigating a crash in Grand Prairie that left a 63-year-old woman dead.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Darius Jones, 21, of Mansfield was driving east on I-20 near Carrier Parkway when he suddenly changed lanes into the path of an SUV being driven by Myrtle Jones, 63, of Dallas.

Both vehicles swerved and hit a guardrail, police say. Myrtle Jones' SUV overturned into an embankment and she was ejected. She was taken to Medical City Arlington where she died.

Darius Jones was treated and released from the hospital and his 21-year-old female passenger wasn't injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

