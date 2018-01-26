Woman, 6 dogs killed in Kessler Park house fire

A one-alarm house fire in the Kessler Park area has killed one woman and six dogs.

The Dallas-Fire Rescue chief says units were assigned to the fire early Friday morning at 3:54 a.m. The 911 caller said there was a fire coming from the attic of the home at 731 N. Oak Cliff Blvd.

Jason Evans with DFR says they found the woman's body inside the home.

The scene is still active and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back with WFAA for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WFAA-TV