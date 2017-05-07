Why volunteers are standing around the clock in Victory Park

Stand To Honor is raising $1,000,000 for scholarships in Dallas this weekend (Photo: Stand To Honor)

DALLAS – A hot air balloon is fired up and tethered on the plaza at Victory Park this weekend, but the cause it represents is much more noble.



On platforms outside the main doors to the American Airlines Center, volunteers are taking turns standing for 13 minutes each to raise money for families of fallen and injured U.S. service personnel.



It’s called Stand to Honor and benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation.



The latter group gives scholarships to children and spouses of killed or injured service personnel. Stand to Honor has helped raised $325,000 dollars so far but hopes to get to $1,000,000.



Volunteers who stand for 13-minutes represents the 13 folds of an American flag given to the families of a fallen soldier. State Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall, is among the dozens of people taking turns standing this weekend.



The rotation of individuals will not stop standing until the goal of $1,000,000 is raised.



“We believe now more than ever that people are ready to stand proud for their nation and their flag. Together with individuals and businesses from around the country we will stand with a purpose,” the group said on its website

