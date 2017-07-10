Warrant: Dallas Co. prosecutor asks officer to 'give me a break' for DWI

Leah Lucius (Photo: Facebook)

DALLAS - A Dallas County prosecutor attempted to use her Facebook friendship with an officer to get out of a DWI charge after she crashed her vehicle into a tree, according to a warrant for her arrest.

Police were called to the crash scene at about 12:23 a.m. on July 8 in the 1600 block of Breezewood Drive.

The responding officer reported that he arrived to find assistant district attorney Leah Lucius' Cadillac wrecked at the scene. The officer also reported that Lucius appeared unable to keep her balance and had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and her breath smelled of alcohol.

According to police, 39-year-old Lucius refused to participate in field sobriety tests and to give her blood. She then allegedly brought up her Facebook friendship with the officer, who she asked to "give me a break."

Lucius claimed someone was driving the wrong-way in her lane when she lost control of the vehicle and drove into the tree. The report said Lucius told the officer she had a "couple of glasses of wine over a five-hour period" and gave a partial, incorrect phone number.

A warrant was issued for her blood to be drawn and she was told to turn herself into police upon her release from the hospital.

