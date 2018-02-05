Virus hits Dallas City computers

(Photo: Thinkstock)

DALLAS - Officials say city computers caught a virus – and it’s not the flu.



WFAA started hearing reports of issues with the Computer Aided Dispatch system at Dallas Police Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, the city confirmed its computers caught something nasty.



In a statement, the city said the virus actually affected several systems. Their Computer Information Service teams realized what was happening and got to work.



The virus caused a slowdown with some systems, including the police CAD until about 5:30 p.m. That means checking on license plates and processing suspects took a little longer than normal.



The 911 system continued to work just fine.



The city’s cyber-sleuths said it doesn’t look like anyone’s data was stolen, and everything should be back to normal early Tuesday morning.



Officials have not said how the virus made it into the city’s computer systems.

