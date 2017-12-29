Video captures violent Dallas robbery outside nail salon

DALLAS - Authorities are searching for a man who violently attacked a woman after she left her job at a nail salon last week in East Dallas.

Surveillance video captured the moment Marisela Liduena got into her car only to have a stranger open her door seconds later in the parking lot outside Pur Nails and Spa on Dec. 20.

The man displayed a knife, punched Liduena in the face and then fled the scene with her purse.

"It was more terrifying because I had my seatbelt on and was trapped," she said. "I thought he was going to take the car with me in it."

The mother of two said she fears her attacker could target her house since her identification card was in her purse.

"I keep dreaming about him," she said. "I keep dreaming that he's in my house."

© 2017 WFAA-TV