Two suspects assault valet, steal Lamborghini

Two suspects were taken into custody early Sunday morning after assaulting a valet and stealing a Lamborghini.

Dallas police responded to a robbery call in the 500 block of S. Lamar Street.

A police chopper spotted the vehicle at Kiest and Polk and continued to follow it until it caught on fire and became disabled near eastbound I-20 and northbound I-45.

The two suspects were taken into custody. No other information is available at this time, the incident remains under investigation.

