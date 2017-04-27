'Thrown under the bus': After not guilty verdict, former Dallas officer speaks

Bryan Burgess (Photo: WFAA)

"Not guilty."

In a Dallas County courtroom, Judge Rick Magnis read the verdict that former Dallas police officer Bryan Burgess waited four years to hear.

“Standing in the courtroom it was a relief,” Burgess said.

Burgess sat down for an exclusive interview with WFAA.

"I have been called a liar," he said. "I've been called racist. I have been called everything. I was thrown under the bus by the department and used as a political football."

He said he was never guilty of a crime. He was accused of criminal negligent homicide in the death of 51-year-old Fred Bradford.

Bradford fled from Burgess and his partner when the officers ordered him to stop after they thought they saw him doing a drug deal. Bradford was also in violation of a city ordinance for not wearing a helmet and no lights on his bike.

“If he would have just stopped in that alley, it probably would have been a two-minute conversation," Burgess said.

But Bradford took off.

Evidence showed Burgess was going only 11 mph when Bradford's bike veered into his squad car.

Prosecutors say the officer was going too fast and following too close to stop.

"I hit the brakes and did everything to avoid," Burgess said. "Nothing I could have done."

The jury agreed and found him not guilty.

Burgess said he feels he was prosecuted because of tensions between the community and officers.

The district attorney at that time, Craig Watkins, was up for re-election and tried charging Burgess with manslaughter before settling on a lesser charge.

Burgess said he felt betrayed and demoralized by the department he loved.

"I didn't come here for the pay," he said. "I didn't come here for the pension. Great. You came because Dallas was a great department and when Chief Kunkle was here, morale was high. Then you saw that through the years with Chief Brown, you just saw it decline."

Burgess said he plans to fight for his job back because it's the job he was born to do.

