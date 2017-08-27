Third shelter opens in Dallas for Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Officials have opened a third shelter Sunday afternoon to help residents along the upper Texas coastline find safety away from Hurricane Harvey.

The plan called for three recreational facilities to be used as shelters, the Walnut Hills Rec Center, Tommie M. Allen Center in South Dallas, and the Samuell Grand Center along I-30.

We are taking steps to open a 3rd shelter location at Samuel Grand Rec Center later today. #HurricaneHarvey — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) August 27, 2017

As of Saturday morning at 11 a.m., the Walnut Hill shelter reached its capacity of 300 guests. The city says the Tommie Allen shelter at 7071 Bonnie View Rd. opened at 2 a.m. Saturday.



American Red Cross says more than 1,400 people took refuge Friday night in 24 Red Cross and community shelters.

Shelters have been staffed with Red Cross and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members. No additional volunteers are needed at this time, the city said in an update Saturday.

People who want to donate resources can reach out to Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) member Trusted World.



The Trusted World drop off location will be 15660 N. Dallas Parkway. The donations center will be open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., until further notice. Residents can also call 211 for information on donations.



They are asking for clothing in good condition, toiletries and hygiene products, and non-perishable foods.

If things were to get worse, the Convention Center will become a mega-shelter with space up to 5,000 people.

