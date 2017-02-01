The ambush: Overview of one of Dallas' darkest days

On July 7, 2016, a lone sniper fired at officers during what started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally and march through downtown Dallas.
In the end, five officers were left with fatal wounds and the shooter, Micah Johnson, was killed during a standoff.
TIMELINE: HOW THE DOWNTOWN DALLAS SHOOTING DEVELOPED
The night began with protesters gathering at a downtown Dallas park and then marching through the streets. It ended abruptly when shots were fired, striking 12 officers and two civilians. Five of those officers were killed.
VIDEO: ANATOMY OF AN AMBUSH: DALLAS' DARKEST DAY
It was Dallas’ darkest day in generations. While many worried a deadly attack against law enforcement could come after a series of high-profile police shootings across the country, no one could've imagined it would happen here. This story examines the anatomy of the ambush as captured through WFAA photojournalists Josh Stephen and Brandon Mowry.
END OF WATCH: THE NAMES OF THE FIVE OFFICERS KILLED
Ranging in years of service from five to 27 years, five officers were targeted and killed as they walked among protesters.
- DPD Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, age 48: 14 years of service
- DPD Officer Michael Krol, 40: Nine years of service
- DPD Sgt. Michael Smith, 55: 27 years of service
- DART Officer Brent Thompson, 43: Seven years of service
- DPD Officer Patricio "Patrick" Zamarripa, 32: Five years of service
#STANDUNITED: A CITY HEALS
All eyes were on Dallas following the deadly shooting. And as the world watched, the city came together.
