The ambush: Overview of one of Dallas' darkest days

Protesters run as shots rings out in downtown Dallas on July 8, 2016.

On July 7, 2016, a lone sniper fired at officers during what started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally and march through downtown Dallas.

In the end, five officers were left with fatal wounds and the shooter, Micah Johnson, was killed during a standoff.

________________________________________________________________

TIMELINE: HOW THE DOWNTOWN DALLAS SHOOTING DEVELOPED

Black Lives Matter protesters gather before a sniper fired at officers on July 7, 2016. (Photo: WFAA)

The night began with protesters gathering at a downtown Dallas park and then marching through the streets. It ended abruptly when shots were fired, striking 12 officers and two civilians. Five of those officers were killed.

Dallas police officers were on alert after as a sniper roamed the streets of downtown Dallas on July 7, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

________________________________________________________________

VIDEO: ANATOMY OF AN AMBUSH: DALLAS' DARKEST DAY

It was Dallas’ darkest day in generations. While many worried a deadly attack against law enforcement could come after a series of high-profile police shootings across the country, no one could've imagined it would happen here. This story examines the anatomy of the ambush as captured through WFAA photojournalists Josh Stephen and Brandon Mowry.

________________________________________________________________

END OF WATCH: THE NAMES OF THE FIVE OFFICERS KILLED

Five large portraits of the officers killed in the recent sniper attack stand near the podium at a "Dallas Strong" candlelight vigil outside City Hall in Dallas, Texas, on July 11, 2016. (Photo: LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Ranging in years of service from five to 27 years, five officers were targeted and killed as they walked among protesters.

DPD Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens , age 48 : 14 years of service

, : 14 years of service DPD Officer Michael Krol, 40 : Nine years of service

: Nine years of service DPD Sgt. Michael Smith, 55 : 27 years of service

: 27 years of service DART Officer Brent Thompson, 43 : Seven years of service

: Seven years of service DPD Officer Patricio "Patrick" Zamarripa, 32: Five years of service

________________________________________________________________

#STANDUNITED: A CITY HEALS

All eyes were on Dallas following the deadly shooting. And as the world watched, the city came together.

COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND DALLAS POLICE AT CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

LARGE DPD MEMORIAL ARCHIVED

WOMAN PLAYS TRUMPET FROM LOFT FOR MOURNERS AT DPD MEMORIAL

FAMILY OF FALLEN DALLAS OFFICERS GIVEN MONEY TO PAY OFF HOMES

$10M RAISED TO AID FAMILIES OF FALLEN OFFICERS

#STANDUNITED PAINTING

