Texas DPS driver's license office hours changing

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images (Photo: Kameleon007, (c) Kameleon007)

If you need to get your Texas driver's license, you may not have to wait in a long line anymore.

According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, the office hours are resuming extended business hours.

DPS offices tried to cut costs with their previous hours of operation, but ultimately it resulted in higher overtime costs and issues with employee retention.

The office hours were changed on June 5 to mirror the standard hours at 189 offices around the state.

The Driver License Division says they will explore other options and efficiencies in order to keep the extended-hour schedule in place.

If you can't make it to a DPS office, you may be able to take care of a renewal, address change or duplicate license online. The eligibility requirements and fees for phone renewal and online renewal remain the same.

Click here to find a DPS office near you.

