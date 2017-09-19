Task force to recommend relocating Robert E. Lee statue

Confederate Robert E. Lee on Turtle Creek Blvd. (Photo: WFAA)

The Dallas Mayor's task force on Confederate monuments wants to relocate the Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas.



They voted on the recommendation Tuesday night, but they are still working on the specifics of what that exactly means.



The task force also discussed renaming more than a dozen Dallas street names that are named after Confederate leaders, which include Lemmon Avenue, Forest Lane and Gaston Avenue.



The statue was removed from Lee Park last week.

