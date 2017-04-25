Talk of possible firing of popular coach spurs buzz at DeSoto High

(Photo: Focus Daily News)

DESOTO - After more than two hours behind closed doors Monday night, no action was taken by the DeSoto school board.

But that hasn't stopped all the buzz about what will happen, if anything, to football coach Todd Peterman, who led the school to their first ever state championship this school year. Now there's talk of a potential firing, and many details remain unknown.

All employment contracts district-wide were up for review Monday night, including Peterman’s. But when word spread that Peterman’s contract might not be renewed, panic and confusion swept the area. With little answers, students and parents can only speculate.

“I’ve been hearing that he’s getting fired for no reason and I’m just trying to understand why,” said Jewels Armstrong, a sophomore at Desoto High School. “I mean, we won a ring so why are we trying to fire him? It’s no reason.”

“They had a great year, great season, a whole lot of positives,” said Donald Ballard, parent of a Desoto High School student. “Right now I’m just kind of surprised as to what’s going on.”

A group of DeSoto football players went to district headquarters Tuesday afternoon to show support for Peterman. They met briefly with the superintendent. District officials wouldn't comment on what was discussed.

When reached by phone today, Coach Peterman didn't want to comment.

WFAA has formally requested documentation for any employment information and any coaching infractions relating to Peterman from both DeSoto ISD and the University Interscholastic League.

According to a statement sent to WFAA from UIL late Tuesday: “The UIL has not received any self-reports of rule violations from DeSoto High School. DeSoto ISD representatives contacted the UIL for clarification of UIL rules. UIL advised DeSoto ISD of the process to report any rules violations they may find to their district executive committee.”

Many voiced their concerns with the possible firing at Monday’s board meeting, with some saying the decision had to do with race. Peterman is white, coaching high school football at a predominantly black school.

In a statement, DeSoto ISD board president Carl Sherman, Jr., strongly denied race played a factor. Sherman said in part, “that for anyone to suggest otherwise is disgusting and unacceptable.”

The school board going to force me to start naming names and specific quotes y'all better stop playing because I'm not https://t.co/CxdBSL86MC — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) April 25, 2017

News of the meeting also spread across social media with former players like Zachary Orr, who went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens, and Dee Anderson, who’s now at LSU, taking to Twitter.

Can't believe everything you hear and can't give everything a reaction — 2️⃣1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (@DeeAnderson21) April 24, 2017

The issue of Peterman’s contract could be discussed at the next school board meeting on May 8.

© 2017 WFAA-TV