SWAT standoff at home in North Dallas

DALLAS -- SWAT team responded to a home in North Dallas Saturday afternoon.



Officers remain at the scene of a home in the 10600 block of Pagewood Drive, near Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane.



According to police, a man possibly fired shots outside and then barricaded himself inside the home.

@DallasPD officers are on the scene of a barricaded person in the 10500 block of Pagewood and Berry Knoll. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FQaCgXMKLX — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 30, 2017

There are no reported injuries at this time.



Police are telling residents to avoid the area at this time.

