SWAT standoff at home in North Dallas

WFAA 4:48 PM. CDT September 30, 2017

DALLAS -- SWAT team responded to a home in North Dallas Saturday afternoon.

Officers remain at the scene of a home in the 10600 block of Pagewood Drive, near Hillcrest Road and Royal Lane.

According to police, a man possibly fired shots outside and then barricaded himself inside the home. 

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area at this time. 

