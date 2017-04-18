Suspect sought after DeSoto man shot dead

(Photo: DeSoto Police)

DESOTO - Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting an 81-year-old man early Saturday morning.



Police said T.G. Grady was found dead in the 400 block of Summertree Lane. Officers were called to the area at about 4:45 a.m. An initial investigation revealed that Grady was shot while sitting in his truck in front of his residence.



Detectives found surveillance video which shows a person of interest, armed with a handgun, in the area just before the shooting. More surveillance footage reveals the same person shot Grady.



Crime Stoppers and DeSoto Police Department are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction.



Oak Farms Dairy is offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the weekend murder. The reward will be paid for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Southwest Regional Communications Center at 972 223-6111 or text your information to 847411.

