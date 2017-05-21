Suspect shot at man, but hit, killed girlfriend at Dallas bar

19-year-old Aldo Saucedo (Photo: Dallas Police, Custom)

DALLAS -- A 19-year-old man opened fire at another man during a fight at a Dallas bar early Sunday, but the round struck and killed his girlfriend, police said.

Another woman also was wounded, but her injury was non-life threatening.

Police identified the victim as Natalie Tavares, 18, who died at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas shortly after being shot.

At the scene, officers arrested her boyfriend, Aldo Saucedo, 19, who faces charges of murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call about 3:50 a.m. at the Tiger Cabaret Club at 9125 E. R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Witnesses told police that Saucedo and another man began fighting in the club, and then exited the club.



Saucedo jumped into his vehicle and drove to the front of the club, police said. At that point, the man who Saucedo had fought with in the club confronted him.

Saucedo is accused of retrieving a handgun from his vehicle and firing shots at the man, police said.

