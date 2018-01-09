WFAA
Close

Suspect plows into Dallas police car on I-35E near Royal Lane

Suspect plows into Dallas police car

WFAA 10:30 PM. CST January 09, 2018

A police pursuit of a drunk driving suspect from Carrollton ended in a crash that wiped out a Dallas police car Tuesday night.

It happened on I-35E near Royal Lane in Dallas. The Dallas police officer was not involved in the chase. He was guarding a construction site when the suspect's vehicle plowed into the vehicle.

Dallas police said the officer's injuries are not life-threatening. 

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories