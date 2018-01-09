Suspect plows into Dallas police car on I-35E near Royal Lane

A police pursuit of a drunk driving suspect from Carrollton ended in a crash that wiped out a Dallas police car Tuesday night.
It happened on I-35E near Royal Lane in Dallas. The Dallas police officer was not involved in the chase. He was guarding a construction site when the suspect's vehicle plowed into the vehicle.
Dallas police said the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs