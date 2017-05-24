Starbucks to open new and unique shop in Southern Dallas

A collection of venti sized Starbucks take away cups. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

DALLAS – The Camp Wisdom Road corridor is an area of Southern Dallas neighbors say is experiencing a rebirth, right now.

”It’s coming back slowly,” said Yvonne Jones, a barber at Trends Salon.

Nearby, Southwest Center Mall recently changed its name back to iconic “Red Bird.” Neighbors say a new vision in the area is bringing new energy.



A stand alone Starbucks will be one of the first new businesses to break ground outside Red Bird.



”I’m optimistic,” Jones said. “I’m very optimistic.”



Jones is among community members, excited, learning Starbucks is building a unique concept store on Red Bird’s parking lot, between Golden Corral and Suit Outlet. Starbucks says the location will also serve as an in-store training center for young job seekers.



”That’s a beautiful idea,” Jones said. “They need jobs.”



Starbucks’ Southern Dallas location will be the first of its kind in Texas. It is one of 15 concept stores the coffee business is rolling out in underserved communities across the country.



"Oh this is exciting news,” said City of Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Erik Wilson. He believes the move is a big win for economic development and community engagement.



Wilson explained, “What made it exciting is that it’s more of a holistic approach. It’s not just about selling coffee, but it’s about helping the community. The opportunity to train youth. The opportunity to be able to make it a minority built facility. But also the opportunity to provide fresh and good coffee…and local products.”



Red Bird has big plans for redevelopment. Its owner, Peter Brodsky, believes the new Starbucks will attract new attention.



Brodksy, ”This community has been falsely branded as universally poor, and universally dangerous. And you and I know that that’s not true. It’s solidly middle class and there are some well to do areas.”



Brodksy says that is something Starbucks understands. He says the company put a store here because it believes it is going to be profitable.



Starbucks’ new Southern Dallas location is expected to open Spring 2018.

