DALLAS - The Spay Neuter Network is offering $10 microchips throughout July after the announcement that the city of Dallas is making microchipping of pets mandatory.

Microchipping will replace the city's current registration system.

“Sadly, one out of every three pets will go missing in its lifetime and up to 90% will never find their way home,” said Bonnie Hill, executive director of Spay Neuter Network. “But microchips can change all of that - they are the most effective means of pet identification available today.“

Weekdays and 2 Saturdays a month: Spay Neuter Network Community Pet Care Clinic, 2223 South - Buckner Blvd #203, Dallas, TX 75227. Microchips and vaccinations are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. without an appointment. To see open dates, visit www.spayneuternet.org.

Saturday, July 15: We will be at Dallas Animal Services offering $10 chips from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV