Sources: Zach Thompson forced out as DCHHS director

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Zachary Thompson speaks at an October 2014 press conference. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2014 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The long-time director of Dallas County’s Health and Human Services department has been forced out after a woman made an allegation of sexual harassment, according to multiple high-level county sources.

Zachary Thompson was fired by County Administrator Darryl Martin Wednesday as a result of the allegations, the sources said.

James Hunnicutt, an attorney who presents the woman, confirmed that the county was given notice of the allegations. He told WFAA that there was one instance of sexual harassment with Thompson and that it included both verbal and physical allegations.

“My client has alleged that the county did not respond adequately or in a timely manner to protect her,” he told WFAA.

Hunnicutt did not elaborate and said that his client is contemplating potential litigation.

A tweet issued from the DCHHS account said that Thompson was “no longer with Dallas County” as of Dec. 29. Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, the department’s assistant director, has been appointed as interim director.

The tweet referred all media inquiries to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. A statement from Jenkins said Thompson was terminated Wednesday.

A reporter who went by Thompson’s Cedar Hill home Thursday night saw him inside, but he refused to come to the door. He was slated to retire Jan. 31.

According to county sources with knowledge of the situation, the woman made the allegation of sexual harassment against Thompson with human resources last week. The woman is a manager in the health department, the sources said.

Late last week, the woman’s attorney sent a letter to the county demanding she no longer be required to report to Thompson, the sources said. The demand letter claimed the woman had DNA evidence, sources said.

The DA’s office was consulted on whether Thompson could be fired.

Thompson has been with the county health department since 1996 when he was hired as an HIV program manager. He was promoted to deputy director later that year. He served in that position until 2004 when he was promoted to director of the department.

Thompson made national news for being at the helm of the Dallas health department during the West Nile outbreak in 2012 and when the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States was brought here in 2014.

His name had already been removed from the DCHHS website as of late Thursday afternoon.

Thompson previously served as an instructor at Eastfield College. He taught there in the fall, according to the school, and is not teaching there next semester.

Thompson earned an associate degree from El Centro College before transferring to UTA, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. He obtained a master’s degree from Amber University. He led the West Dallas Community Center for 13 years prior to his hiring by the county health department.

