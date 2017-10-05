Son of former Cowboy sues OU fraternity, claims he was injured in hazing incident

Blake Novacek has sued the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and two fraternity members over an alleged hazing incident in October of 2015 that reportedly left him with a traumatic brain injury. (Photo: Courtesy Christopher Cooke)

A former student at the University of Oklahoma has filed a suit against a fraternity there, alleging he was struck with a baseball bat, fell down and suffered a brain injury in a 2015 hazing incident spurred by OU’s loss to the University Texas in their annual football game.

Blake Novacek, the son of former Dallas Cowboy Jay Novacek, was an 18-year-old freshman and pledging to the Gamma Phi Chapter of Beta Theta Pi when the incident allegedly occurred in the fall semester of 2015, according to the lawsuit.

It is the same fraternity under fire at Penn State University for not calling 911 for 12 hours after a 19-year-old pledge fell down a flight of stairs during a hazing event this past February. Tim Piazza died two days later from brain injuries and internal bleeding and 14 fraternity members have since been charged with misdemeanors in connection with his death. Beta Theta Pi has since been permanently banned from Penn State.

The lawsuit, filed in Tulsa County Court on Sept. 29, alleges pledges were called to the fraternity house near the OU campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2015, where nearly 100 current and alumni fraternity members were waiting.

Novacek, a freshman from Joshua and graduate of the Grapevine-Colleyville school district’s iUniversity Prep online school, was among those pledges.

As part of the initiation process, the pledges had been required to memorize certain fraternity information or “pledge facts.”



