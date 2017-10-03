WFAA
SMU dorms evacuated after power outage

SMU students forced to leave dorms due to power outage

A power outage prompted an evacuation at Southern Methodist University Tuesday afternoon. 

Several residence halls have since reopened, hours after the university's announcement alerting students to leave their dormitories by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Students began leaving as heavy rain poured down in Dallas. 

Some students relocated to Highland Park United Methodist Church on campus, ready to house students overnight if necessary, the university said. 

Earlier, the university canceled all evening classes. 

The university said the incident was not a planned outage. No word yet on what caused the outage. 

