SMU closes campus due to power outage

WFAA 7:12 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

Southern Methodist University closed its campus following a campus-wide power outage Tuesday. 

The university said it is working to find an alternative location after telling its on-campus students to leave their dormitories by 7 p.m.

Students may relocate to Highland Park United Methodist Church on campus, ready to house students overnight if necessary, the university said. 

Earlier, the university canceled all evening classes, saying that the outage may have lasted 4-5 hours, at about 5 p.m.

