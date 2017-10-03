SMU closes campus due to power outage

Oct. 3, 2017: Students leaving their dorms following a power outage at Southern Methodist University (Photo: WFAA)

Southern Methodist University closed its campus following a campus-wide power outage Tuesday.



The university said it is working to find an alternative location after telling its on-campus students to leave their dormitories by 7 p.m.

Students evacuating dorms at SMU because of unexplained power outage. University has told them to seek shelter elsewhere.@wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/GXtBtFqArF

— Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) October 4, 2017

Students may relocate to Highland Park United Methodist Church on campus, ready to house students overnight if necessary, the university said.



Earlier, the university canceled all evening classes, saying that the outage may have lasted 4-5 hours, at about 5 p.m.

Evacuation of @SMU dorms, other buildings on main campus due to power outage only. More information to come. — SMU (@SMU) October 3, 2017

