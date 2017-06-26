Silver Alert issued for Irving man with cognitive impairment

IRVING - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

Louis Blaylock was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

"Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety," read a statement from the state of Texas.

Blaylock is an 81-year-old white male. He's 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and hair, according to the statement. In photos released by authorities, Blaylock appears to have grey hair as well.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, tan pants and black shoes. He also walks with a cane.

Blaylock was driving a grey, 2004 Lexus RX3 with Texas license plate 6MRPM.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

