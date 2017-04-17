Shuttered Reunion Arena garage reopens for Omni employees

The view from the city owned Reunion Arena parking garage on Monday April 17, 2017. The once shuttered structure reopened to employees of the Omni Hotel in February after being brought up to code on one level.

The escalators are still broken and there is shattered glass throughout but the old Reunion Arena parking garage has partially reopened for employees of the city owned Omni Hotel.

The city and the hotel reached an agreement to operate the fourth floor of the 37-year old parking structure on month to month basis in February.

The move comes after the city placed concrete barriers at all entrances last year after News 8 discovered dozens of vehicles parking in the garage that had multiple unresolved code violations.

At the time, the city of Dallas said no one should be parking in the abandoned garage for safety concerns.

The Omni Hotel tells News 8 it worked over the last year to address six areas to bring one floor up to code to allow for its employees to use the structure, even with the rest of the structure continuing to decay.

Officials with the Omni say access control gates have been added, along with repairs to all light fixtures and physical barriers added to prevent anyone from accessing other levels of the garage by vehicle.

District 14 City council member Philip Kingston toured the garage with WFAA in February 2016 and said Monday he was surprised it was allowed to be put in use yet again.

“It’s hard for me to understand how some broom work or whatever they did, got it up to code," Kingston said. "The city just needs to decide, when it comes to that garage, whether it wants to fix it or get it rid of it. And it needs to be one of those two.”

