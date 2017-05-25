Seniors living in unsafe, Oak Cliff homes

House in Oak Cliff neighborhood (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS – A senior housing tour in Oak Cliff is highlighting some of the dangerous living conditions one Dallas City Council member is working to address.

Rotting and busted walls, crumbling staircases, and broken windows that are giving access to rodents and critters at one house in Oak Cliff is among those District Four Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold asked a group to tour.

"This is kind of the depressing part,” Arnold told the group as they toured a home on Compton Street.

Arnold says she has been hearing a lot from neighbors, community members, and homeowners about some of the conditions under which some seniors are currently living.

"You ask yourself do we keep giving tickets? Or do we give resources to help?” Arnold said.

The housing problems and violations are too costly to repair for some older and cash-strapped neighbors like Cynthia Mathis. She says she is constantly getting notices of violations from code inspectors. Fines, Mathis says, she can’t afford.

“What I get every month, once I pay my utility bills and buy groceries,” she explained.

Arnold toured three homes in District Four with representatives from Habitat for Humanity, United Way, Dallas Police, City Housing and case workers. They were checking out code cited homes that have been on Arnold’s radar.

”Our seniors have to decide if they are going to eat, or if they are going to get their medicine,” Cheryl Jernigan said. She has been asking the City to assist her 87-year-old neighbor Lucille Kelley with housing repairs.

Kelley’s family says they have been trying to fix up the walls, foundation, and sinking floors. The amount of work that needs to be completed is too much to handle. Outstanding tax issues also prevent Kelley from qualifying for some housing repair programs.

Arnold says her main mission in visiting the seniors, is to raise the consciousness level and the need to put them in the budget as a priority.

City of Dallas workers say the older residents and their housing problems, unfortunately, are not unique. It is an issue across Dallas. Funding has run out for a once-popular home reconstruction program.

Arnold says the City is relying more on its partner organizations to help seniors where they can, even they cannot do it all.

“Community leaders need to get out from behind the confines of their organization and get into the communities,” said LaTosha Herron-Bruff with Habitat for Humanity. “These seniors are not going to know or understand where to go for that help.”

Councilmember Arnold says, moving forward, she will be encouraging all city leaders to make line-item issues for seniors a priority in the budget.

