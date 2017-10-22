Sean Hannity visits First Baptist Dallas

Parishioners of the First Baptist Church in Dallas welcomed a special guest during their Sunday service.

Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress interviewed Sean Hannity, host of “The Sean Hannity Show” on radio and “Hannity” on Fox News Channel, about his new Christian film, "Let There Be Light."

Hannity also spoke about the evolution of his faith and provided perspective on what is happening in America today.

You can see the full interview below:

Hannity/Jeffress Interview - October 22, 2017 from First Dallas on Vimeo.

© 2017 WFAA-TV