Sculpture honoring fallen officers from July 7 ambush awaits approval

Dallas Police Headquarters (Photo: WFAA)

The Dallas City Council says they will consider approving plans for a sculpture in memory of the officers who lost their lives during the July 7 ambush.

On Wednesday, June 28 a decision will be made regarding the sculpture valued at $400,000.

A group of anonymous donors formed a non-profit corporation titled Dallas Memorial for the Fallen Police Officers to raise the money and fund the commission of the memorial.

Artist, Barvo Walker (BARVO) was asked to initiate the commission of the work. He has previously worked on the sculpture of J. Erik Johnson, the former mayor of the City of Dallas.

The sculpture is planned to be 10-12 feet high and will include the officers and a view of the City of Dallas skyline.

